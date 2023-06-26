Team India: भारतीय टीम के हेड कोच ने अचानक दिया इस्तीफा, खेल जगत में मची सनसनी!
Team India: भारतीय टीम के हेड कोच ने अचानक दिया इस्तीफा, खेल जगत में मची सनसनी!

Coach resigns: एशियाई खेलों से दो महीने से कुछ अधिक समय पहले ही भारतीय टीम के कोच ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है. कोच ने अपनी नई भूमिका पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के लिए ये बड़ा फैसला लिया है.

India women’s boxing coach Bhaskar Bhatt resigns: महिला मुक्केबाजी के हेड कोच भास्कर भट्ट (Bhaskar Bhatt) ने अपना पद छोड़ दिया है. भास्कर भट्ट ने भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (Sports Authority of India) के हाई परफोर्मेंस निदेशक की अपनी नई भूमिका पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के लिए ये बड़ा फैसला लिया है. सितंबर में होने वाले एशियाई खेलों से दो महीने से कुछ अधिक समय पहले भास्कर ने इस्तीफा दिया है. एशियाई खेल महाद्वीप के मुक्केबाजों के लिए पहली ओलंपिक क्वालीफायर प्रतियोगिता है.

