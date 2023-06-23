IND vs WI: विंडीज सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, इन 16 खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका
Indian Team Announced: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट सीरीज शुरू हो रही है. इसके लिए बीसीसीआई ने शुक्रवार को 16 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया. टीम की कप्तानी रोहित शर्मा को ही सौंपी गई है.

IND vs WI Series, Squad Announced: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 12 जुलाई से शुरू हो रही टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए बीसीसीआई ने शुक्रवार को 16 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया. टीम की कप्तानी धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) को ही सौंपी गई है जबकि उप-कप्तान अनुभवी अजिंक्य रहाणे (Ajinkya Rahane) को बनाया गया है.

