World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप में नंबर-4 पर बल्लेबाजी करेगा ये धुरंधर, विराट के साथ बनाएगा तूफानी जोड़ी!
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप में नंबर-4 पर बल्लेबाजी करेगा ये धुरंधर, विराट के साथ बनाएगा तूफानी जोड़ी!

Indian Cricket Team: आगामी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के लिए टीम इंडिया के कई प्लेयर्स पहले से तय हैं, जिनमें ओपनिंग स्लॉट पर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और शुभमन गिल का नाम है. नंबर-3 पर विराट कोहली भी पक्के दिख रहे हैं. नंबर-4 पर बल्लेबाजी करने वाला खिलाड़ी आखिर कौन होगा, इसे लेकर कुछ लोगों के मन में संशय है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

ODI World Cup-2023, Team India Number 4 Batter: भारतीय टीम अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलेगी, जिसके लिए कई खिलाड़ी अपनी-अपनी दावेदारी पेश कर रहे हैं. हालांकि टीम इंडिया के कई प्लेयर्स पहले से तय हैं, केवल कुछ ही स्पॉट के लिए अभी जगह बची है या दो दावेदार दिख रहे हैं. ऐसा ही है नंबर-4 पर बल्लेबाजी करने वाला खिलाड़ी. देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि आखिर कौन जगह पक्की करेगा. 

