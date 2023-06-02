Rohit Sharma : WTC फाइनल के बाद रोहित शर्मा से छिन जाएगी टेस्ट कप्तानी? BCCI अधिकारी ने बता दी सच्चाई
Rohit Sharma : WTC फाइनल के बाद रोहित शर्मा से छिन जाएगी टेस्ट कप्तानी? BCCI अधिकारी ने बता दी सच्चाई

Team India Captain: दुनिया के धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों में शुमार रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) टीम इंडिया की कमान संभाल रहे हैं और 7 जून से शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उन पर दारोमदार रहेगा. रोहित की कप्तानी को लेकर बीसीसीआई अधिकारी ने बड़ा अपडेट दिया है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Captaincy: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम 7 जून से लंदन में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलने उतरेगी, जहां उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की चुनौती होगी. धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) टीम इंडिया की कमान संभालेंगे जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कप्तानी पेसर पैट कमिंस के पास है. इस बीच रोहित की कप्तानी को लेकर बीसीसीआई अधिकारी ने बड़ा अपडेट दिया है.

