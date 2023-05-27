Jasprit Bumrah: जसप्रीत बुमराह वापसी को तैयार, WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिली बड़ी खुशखबरी
Jasprit Bumrah: जसप्रीत बुमराह वापसी को तैयार, WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिली बड़ी खुशखबरी

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: टीम इंडिया के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल से पहले अपने फैंस को बड़ी खुशखबरी दी है.

Jasprit Bumrah: जसप्रीत बुमराह वापसी को तैयार, WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिली बड़ी खुशखबरी

Jasprit Bumrah Latest Post: इंग्लैंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 (World Test Championship 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेलना है. ये मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक खेला जाना है. इस महामुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया के कुछ खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड पहुंच गए हैं. इसी बीच टीम इंडिया के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) पिछले कई समय से चोट से जूझ रहे हैं.

