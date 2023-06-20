Ashes 2023: रोहित-कोहली नहीं, ये खिलाड़ी है 2023 में छक्कों का बादशाह; फैंस को भी नहीं होगा यकीन
Most Sixes in 2023: साल 2023 लगभग आधा बीत चुका है. इस साल में अब तक खेले टेस्ट मुकाबलों में एक बल्लेबाज ने छक्कों की बारिश कर दी. अपने खेल के विपरीत जाकर इस बल्लेबाज ने छक्के जड़े हैं. जी हां, इस लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर रोहित शर्मा या विराट कोहली नहीं बल्कि एक अन्य बल्लेबाज है. 

ENG vs AUS: साल 2023 लगभग आधा बीत चुका है. इस साल में अब तक खेले टेस्ट मुकाबलों में एक बल्लेबाज ने छक्कों की बारिश कर दी. अपने खेल के विपरीत जाकर इस बल्लेबाज ने छक्के जड़े हैं. जी हां, इस लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर रोहित शर्मा या विराट कोहली नहीं बल्कि एक अन्य बल्लेबाज है. इस बल्लेबाज ने अपने पूरे टेस्ट करियर में जितने छक्के जड़े हैं, उसके से भी ज्यादा छक्के इन 6 महीनों में ही ठोक डाले. 

