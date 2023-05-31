IND vs AUS: विराट-रोहित का बड़ा 'दुश्मन' हुआ फिट, WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया के लिए बनेगा मुसीबत!
topStories1hindi1718678
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: विराट-रोहित का बड़ा 'दुश्मन' हुआ फिट, WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया के लिए बनेगा मुसीबत!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) के फाइनल मैच से पहले कोहली-रोहित की टेंशन बढ़ गई हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का एक घातक गेंदबाज इस मैच के लिए फिट हो गया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: विराट-रोहित का बड़ा 'दुश्मन' हुआ फिट, WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया के लिए बनेगा मुसीबत!

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) के फाइनल मैच से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया (Australia) के तेज गेंदबाज जोश हेजलवुड (Josh Hazlewood) ने अपनी चोट पर बड़ा अपडेट दिया है. जोश हेजलवुड चोटिल होने के कारण इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के बीच से ही स्वदेश लौट गए थे. उनका मानना है कि वह अपनी पूरी क्षमता से गेंदबाजी करने के करीब पहुंच गए हैं. इस मैच जून से ओवल में खेला जाना है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
congress
पायलट-गहलोत का सुलझ गया 'झगड़ा'! खड़गे के घर 4 घंटे चली बैठक के बाद पार्टी का दावा
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?
Russia
Moscow Drone Attack: मॉस्को पर ड्रोन हमला, कई इमारतों को पहुंचा नुकसान
US में भारतीय मूल के 21 वर्षीय छात्र की हत्या
US: भारतीय मूल के 21 वर्षीय छात्र की हत्या, काम से लौटते वक्त हमलावरों ने मारी गोली
Ayesha Takia
लिप्स और ब्रेस्ट की सर्जरी करवाकर ये बबली गर्ल अब दिखने लगीं ऐसी, पहचानना मुश्किल