World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले इस खिलाड़ी ने फैंस को दी बड़ी खुशखबरी, जल्द करेगा मैदान पर वापसी!

ODI World Cup 2023: इस साल भारत में खेले जाने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप से पहले फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. एक खिलाड़ी को उम्मीद है कि वह इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले चोट से ठीक होकर मैदान पर वापसी कर लेगा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाना है. इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले एक धाकड़ खिलाड़ी से जुड़ी बडी खबर सामने आ रही है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल 2023 की शुरुआत में चोटिल हो गया था. ऐसे में इस खिलाड़ी का वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में खेलना मुश्किल दिखाई दे रहा है. लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी को उम्मीद है कि भारत में इस साल के आखिर में होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप से पहले वह फिट हो जाएगा.

