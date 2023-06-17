Team India: टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए जी जान लगा रहा ये खिलाड़ी, एशिया कप में मिलेगा मौका!
Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया का एक खिलाड़ी मैदान पर वापसी करने के लिए जमकर तैयारी कर रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी एशिया कप-2023 में टीम का हिस्सा बन सकता है.

Asia Cup 2023 Team India: आगामी एशिया कप-2023 के शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. एशिया कप-2023 की शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से होगी. इस साल एशिया कप वनडे फॉर्मेट में खेला जाएगा. ये टूर्नामेंट हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर खेला जाएगा. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया अपने सारे मैच श्रीलंका में खेलेगी. इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले टीम इंडिया का एक खिलाड़ी मैदान पर वापसी करने के लिए जमकर तैयारी कर रहा है. इस खिलाड़ी को एशिया कम में खेलने का मौका मिल सकता है.

