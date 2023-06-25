Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया को बड़ा झटका, ये स्टार खिलाड़ी नहीं होगा टूर्नामेंट का हिस्सा!
topStories1hindi1752701
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया को बड़ा झटका, ये स्टार खिलाड़ी नहीं होगा टूर्नामेंट का हिस्सा!

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. टीम का एक स्टार खिलाड़ी इस टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो सकता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया को बड़ा झटका, ये स्टार खिलाड़ी नहीं होगा टूर्नामेंट का हिस्सा!

Asia Cup 2023 Team India: एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) पाकिस्‍तान की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. इस टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से होगी. टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती मैच पाकिस्तान में खेले जाएंगे और बाकी मैच श्रीलंका में होंगे. लेकिन एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. टीम का एक स्टार खिलाड़ी इस टूर्नामेंट का हिस्सा नहीं बनेगा. ये खिलाड़ी पिछले कुछ समय से चोट से जूझ रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
breaking news
Live Breaking News: हिमाचल में चलेगा विपक्षी दलों की बैठक का राउंड-2, अध्यादेश पर केजरीवाल को मिला सबका साथ
Hotel Booking Rules
होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है?
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'