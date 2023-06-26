Star Cricketer Injured: दिग्गज बल्लेबाज के चोटिल होने से टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका, मायूस हो जाएंगे क्रिकेट फैंस
Star Cricketer Injured: दिग्गज बल्लेबाज के चोटिल होने से टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका, मायूस हो जाएंगे क्रिकेट फैंस

Ashes 2023: मार्नस लाबुशेन ने दूसरे एशेज 2023 टेस्ट से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमे में चिंता पैदा कर दी, जब लॉर्ड्स में नेट सेशन के दौरान उनके हाथ में दर्दनाक चोट लग गई, जिससे उन्हें काफी असुविधा हुई. मार्नस लाबुशेन की उंगली में चोट लग गई जब वह और स्टीव स्मिथ दोनों शनिवार को नेट सेशन में हिस्सा ले रहे थे. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

ENG vs AUS, 2023: मार्नस लाबुशेन ने दूसरे एशेज 2023 टेस्ट से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खेमे में चिंता पैदा कर दी, जब लॉर्ड्स में नेट सेशन के दौरान उनके हाथ में दर्दनाक चोट लग गई, जिससे उन्हें काफी असुविधा हुई. मार्नस लाबुशेन की उंगली में चोट लग गई जब वह और स्टीव स्मिथ दोनों शनिवार को नेट सेशन में हिस्सा ले रहे थे. मार्नस लाबुशेन और स्टीव  स्मिथ के अलावा, टीम के रिजर्व खिलाड़ी मौजूद थे और उन्हें कोचिंग स्टाफ से थ्रोडाउन मिला. फॉक्स क्रिकेट के अनुसार, उन थ्रोडाउन में से एक में लाबुशेन को गंभीर दर्द हुआ और टीम डॉक्टर से उपचार लेने से पहले वह जमीन पर घुटनों के बल बैठ गए.

