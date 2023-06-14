World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से बाहर हुआ ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी, चोट के चलते लेना पड़ा बड़ा फैसला
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से बाहर हुआ ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी, चोट के चलते लेना पड़ा बड़ा फैसला

ODI World Cup 2023: भारत की मेजबानी में खेले जाने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. चोट के चलते एक स्टार ऑलराउंडर इस टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गया है.

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से बाहर हुआ ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी, चोट के चलते लेना पड़ा बड़ा फैसला

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (ODI World Cup 2023) भारत की मेजबानी में अक्टूबर-नवंबर में खेला जाना है. इस टूर्नामेंट के शेड्यूल का ऐलान कभी भी किया जा सकता है. लेकिन वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले एक बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है. चोट के चलते एक स्टार ऑलराउंडर इस अहम टूर्नामेंट का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाएगा. ये खिलाड़ी घरेलू टी20 मुकाबले में अपने राइट अकिलिस को इंजर्ड कर बैठा है.

