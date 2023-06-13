WTC Final 2023: स्लो ओवर रेट के लिए सिर्फ फाइन ही नहीं मिले ये सजा, दिग्गज के बयान से भारतीय फैंस को लग जाएगी मिर्ची!
IND vs AUS: हाल ही में खत्म हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर ICC ने स्लो ओवर रेट के चलते भारी-भरकम जुर्माना लगाया था. अब एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने इसको लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि सिर्फ जुर्माने से काम नहीं चलने वाला है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

Michael Vaughan statement: भारतीय टीम को हाल ही में खत्म हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस हार के साथ ही टीम ने लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल जीतने के मौका भी गंवा दिया है. इसके बाद आईसीसी की तरफ से स्लो ओवर रेट के चलते टीम इंडिया पर भारी-भरकम जुर्माना ठोका गया था. इस पर अब एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि सिर्फ जुर्माने से ही काम नहीं चलने वाले इसके लिए एक और सजा का ऐलान करना चाहिए.

