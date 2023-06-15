Cricketer Retires: संन्यास तोड़ने वाले इस मैच विनर को मिली प्लेइंग-11 में जगह, बुरी तरह भड़का पूर्व कप्तान
Cricketer Retires: संन्यास तोड़ने वाले इस मैच विनर को मिली प्लेइंग-11 में जगह, बुरी तरह भड़का पूर्व कप्तान

Ashes Series: सीरीज शुरू होने से पहले ही प्लेइंग-11 का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. एशेज सीरीज के लिए चुनी गई इंग्लैंड की टीम में संन्यास तोड़कर वापसी करने वाले ऑलराउंडर मोईन अली को भी जगह मिली. हालांकि टीम मैनेजमेंट के इस फैसले पर पूर्व कप्तान ने नाराजगी जताई.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Cricketer Retires: संन्यास तोड़ने वाले इस मैच विनर को मिली प्लेइंग-11 में जगह, बुरी तरह भड़का पूर्व कप्तान

Ashes Series-2023, Playing-11: इंग्लैंड का एक दिग्गज संन्यास तोड़कर मैदान पर वापसी करने जा रहा है. उसे एशेज सीरीज के लिए टीम में चुन भी लिया गया है. हालांकि टीम मैनेजमेंट का ये फैसला पूर्व कप्तान को नहीं भाया. उसने इसे लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर की है इसके साथ ही कहा कि अगर वो सेलेक्टर होते तो कभी मौका नहीं देते.

