I Love You... धोनी के जबरा फैन ने खून से लिख डाला खत, बचपन से करता है प्यार
topStories1hindi1753147
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

I Love You... धोनी के जबरा फैन ने खून से लिख डाला खत, बचपन से करता है प्यार

MS Dhoni Fan: भारत को 3-3 आईसीसी ट्रॉफी दिलाने वाले पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज विकेटकीपर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) भले ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके हैं, लेकिन उनका फैन बेस कम नहीं हुआ है. धोनी का एक जबरा फैन सामने आया है, जिसने सारी हदें पार कर डालीं. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

I Love You... धोनी के जबरा फैन ने खून से लिख डाला खत, बचपन से करता है प्यार

MS Dhoni Fan, Letter with Blood : भारत के सफलतम कप्तानों में शुमार महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) भले ही कई महीने क्रिकेट मैदान से दूर रहते हैं लेकिन उनकी दीवानगी फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोलती है. धोनी के फैंस दुनियाभर में हैं जो उनकी एक झलक पाने, उनसे हाथ मिलाने और तो और एक फोटो क्लिक कराने के लिए बेताब रहते हैं. अब ऐसा ही उनका एक जबरा फैन सामने आया है, जिसने सारी हदें पार कर डालीं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट