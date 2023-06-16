Team India: रायडू के 2019 वर्ल्ड कप आरोपों पर पूर्व चीफ सेलेक्टर ने जमकर निकाली भड़ास! बता दी एक-एक बात
Team India: रायडू के 2019 वर्ल्ड कप आरोपों पर पूर्व चीफ सेलेक्टर ने जमकर निकाली भड़ास! बता दी एक-एक बात

Ambati Rayudu: हाल ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले चुके टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर अंबाती रायुडू ने 2019 वर्ल्ड कप सेलेक्शन को लेकर सवाल उठाए थे.अब उनके बयान पर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व चीफ सेलेक्टर ने जमकर भड़ास निकाली है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Ambati Rayudu allegations: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाज अंबाती रायडू ने हाल ही में BCCI और टीम इंडिया के सेलेक्टर्स पर बेहद सनसनीखेज आरोप लगाए थे. अंबाती रायडू ने वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के दौरान टीम सेलेक्शन पर सवाल खड़े करते हुए बड़ा बयान दे दिया था जिसके बाद अब टीम पूर्व चीफ सेलेक्टर ने इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने साफ-साफ शब्दों में कहा है कि टीम सेलेक्शन के लिए सिर्फ एक आदमी का फैसला नहीं होता है बल्कि पूरी कमिटी इसका निर्णय करती है 

