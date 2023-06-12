Team India: भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Team India: भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों को WTC फाइनल में खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद खरी-खोटी सुननी पड़ रही है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को खिताबी मैच में 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हराकर ICC ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर ली थी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में जिस तरह का प्रदर्शन किया उसके लिए टीम को जमकर आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. भारत से लेकर दूसरे देशों तक के दिग्गज टीम इंडिया के प्रदर्शन पर सवाल खड़े कर रहे हैं. इस बीच इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने टीम को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है और कहा है कि भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को कुछ खिलाड़ियों से सीखना चाहिए .  

