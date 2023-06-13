Team India: मौके के इंतजार में खत्म हो रहा इस खिलाड़ी का करियर, मजबूरी में करेगा संन्यास का ऐलान!
Team India: मौके के इंतजार में खत्म हो रहा इस खिलाड़ी का करियर, मजबूरी में करेगा संन्यास का ऐलान!

Team India: हाल ही में हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया के लिए तीनों फॉर्मेट में डेब्यू कर चुके एक खिलाड़ी को स्क्वॉड का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया गया. इस खिलाड़ी को पिछले लंबे समय से टीम में मौका नहीं मिला है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:14 AM IST

Indian Cricket Team: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 मैच में भारत को 209 रनों के अंतर से बड़ी हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस मैच में के साथ ही टीम इंडिया ने लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल ट्रॉफी गंवा दी है. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा न बनने वाले एक खिलाड़ी के आगामी करियर पर बड़े सवाल खड़े होने लगे हैं. इस खिलाड़ी को पिछले 2 साल से टीम में मौका नहीं मिला है. 

