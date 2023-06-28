Team India: टीम इंडिया में 2 साल बाद हुई इस घातक खिलाड़ी की वापसी, क्रिकेट फैंस भूल चुके थे नाम!
Team India: टीम इंडिया में 2 साल बाद हुई इस घातक खिलाड़ी की वापसी, क्रिकेट फैंस भूल चुके थे नाम!

India vs West Indies: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी के लिए काफी खास रहने वाली है. इस खिलाड़ी को 2 साल बाद भारतीय टीम में खेलने का मौका मिल सकता है.

Jun 28, 2023

Team India: टीम इंडिया में 2 साल बाद हुई इस घातक खिलाड़ी की वापसी, क्रिकेट फैंस भूल चुके थे नाम!

India vs West Indies Test Series: भारतीय खिलाड़ी फिलहाल एक महीने के ब्रेक पर हैं. इसके बाद 12 जुलाई से भारत का वेस्टइंडीज दौरा शुरू होगा. वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलना है. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी के लिए काफी खास रहने वाली है. इस खिलाड़ी को 2 साल बाद भारतीय टीम में खेलने का मौका मिल सकता है. ये खिलाड़ी पिछले कई समय से टीम इंडिया में अपनी जगह बनाने के लिए जूझ रहा था.

