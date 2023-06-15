IPL 2023: नवीन ने इस बात पर कोहली के हाथ को मारा झटका, अब हुआ ये चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
IPL 2023: नवीन ने इस बात पर कोहली के हाथ को मारा झटका, अब हुआ ये चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Indian Premier league: आईपीएल 2023 में आरसीबी के स्टार क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के नवीन उल हक के बीच तीखी बहस देखने को मिली थी. मैच के बाद नवीन ने विराट का हाथ झटक दिया था. इसको लेकर अब एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है.

Jun 15, 2023

IPL 2023: नवीन ने इस बात पर कोहली के हाथ को मारा झटका, अब हुआ ये चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Naveen-Virat Controversy: आईपीएल 2023 में आरसीबी के स्टार क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के नवीन उल हक के बीच तीखी बहस देखने को मिली थी. मैच खत्म होने के बाद दोनों खिलाड़ी हाथ मिला रहे थे, तभी नवीन ने विराट का हाथ झटक दिया था. इसके बाद लखनऊ के मेंटोर गौतम गंभीर भी इस लड़ाई में कूद पड़े और विराट-गंभीर के बीच बहस देखने को मिली. अब नवीन ने खुद इस पर खुलासा किया है कि उस समय क्या हुआ था.

