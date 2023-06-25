World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में नहीं खेलेगी भारत के इस पड़ोसी देश की टीम, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में नहीं खेलेगी भारत के इस पड़ोसी देश की टीम, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

ODI World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से रेस से भारत के एक पड़ोसी देश की टीम बाहर हो गई है. ये टूर्नामेंट अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत की मेजबानी में खेला जाएगा.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में नहीं खेलेगी भारत के इस पड़ोसी देश की टीम, सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (World Cup 2023) इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत की मेजबानी में खेला जाएगा. फिलहाल जिम्बाब्वे में वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के क्वालीफायर मैच खेले जा रहे हैं. वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर में कुल 10 टीमें हिस्सा ले रहीं हैं, जबकि इस क्वालीफायर के जरिए दो टीमें वर्ल्ड कप मेन राउंड में अपनी जगह पक्की करेंगी. लेकिन वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 की रेस से भारत के एक पड़ोसी देश की टीम बाहर हो गई है.

