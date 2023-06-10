ODI World Cup: शर्त लगा लो, वर्ल्ड कप में ओपनिंग करेगा ये धाकड़ बल्लेबाज! डेब्यू मैच में लगा चुका है सेंचुरी
topStories1hindi1731623
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

ODI World Cup: शर्त लगा लो, वर्ल्ड कप में ओपनिंग करेगा ये धाकड़ बल्लेबाज! डेब्यू मैच में लगा चुका है सेंचुरी

Opening in World Cup: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है, जिसके लिए तमाम टीमें तैयारियों में जुट गई हैं. भारतीय टीम फिलहाल वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला खेल रही है, जहां उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:10 AM IST

Trending Photos

ODI World Cup: शर्त लगा लो, वर्ल्ड कप में ओपनिंग करेगा ये धाकड़ बल्लेबाज! डेब्यू मैच में लगा चुका है सेंचुरी

Opening in World Cup 2023: भारत अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेलेगा. आईसीसी का ये टूर्नामेंट अक्टूबर-नवंबर में आयोजित होना है, जिसमें खेलने को लेकर कई खिलाड़ी जोर-आजमाइश में लगे हैं. इस बीच वर्ल्ड कप में ओपनिंग को लेकर दावेदार सामने आ गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी