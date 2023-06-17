World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप खेलने भारत नहीं आएगी पाकिस्तान टीम? PCB के अचानक बदले तेवर
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप खेलने भारत नहीं आएगी पाकिस्तान टीम? PCB के अचानक बदले तेवर

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 31 अगस्त से खेला जाएगा. इसके लिए हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर सहमति बन गई है. चार मुकाबले पाकिस्तान में खेले जाएंगे जबकि बाकी 9 मुकबले श्रीलंका में आयोजित होने हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप खेलने भारत नहीं आएगी पाकिस्तान टीम? PCB के अचानक बदले तेवर

Pakistan Cricket Board: एशिया कप के हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर सहमति के बाद अब पाकिस्तान वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर नाटक करने लगा है. इस साल के अंत में भारत की मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इसको लेकर अब PCB ने नया मुद्दा खड़ा कर दिया है. एशिया कप का विवाद सुलझने के बाद उम्मीदें ये लगाई जा रही थीं कि वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर चीजें साफ हो जाएंगी, लेकिन इसी बीच PCB अध्यक्ष नजम सेठी ने एक हैरान करने वाला बयान दे दिया है.      

