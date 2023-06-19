IND vs PAK: जावेद मियांदाद ने भारत को लेकर एक बार फिर उगला जहर, कमेंट सुनकर आग-बबूला हो जाएंगे भारतीय फैंस
Javed Miandad News: पाकिस्तान के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज जावेद मियांदाद ने एक बार फिर भारत को लेकर जहर उगला है. जावेद मियांदाद ने एक ऐसा कमेंट किया है, जिसे सुनकर भारतीय फैंस आग-बबूला हो जाएंगे. जावेद मियांदाद ने भारत के खिलाफ जहर उगलते हुए कहा है कि पाकिस्तान को इस साल होने वाले ICC वर्ल्ड कप 2023 सहित अन्य मुकाबलों के लिए तब तक पड़ोसी देश में नहीं जाना चाहिए.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Javed Miandad Statement: पाकिस्तान के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज जावेद मियांदाद ने एक बार फिर भारत को लेकर जहर उगला है. जावेद मियांदाद ने एक ऐसा कमेंट किया है, जिसे सुनकर भारतीय फैंस आग-बबूला हो जाएंगे. जावेद मियांदाद ने भारत के खिलाफ जहर उगलते हुए कहा है कि पाकिस्तान को इस साल होने वाले ICC वर्ल्ड कप 2023 सहित अन्य मुकाबलों के लिए तब तक पड़ोसी देश में नहीं जाना चाहिए, जब तक कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) अपनी टीम को पहले उनके देश भेजने के लिए राजी नहीं होता.

