IND vs PAK: पाकिस्तान टीम को भारत आने के लिए मिल गया वीजा, इस दिन होगी IND-PAK की भिड़ंत
topStories1hindi1745286
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs PAK: पाकिस्तान टीम को भारत आने के लिए मिल गया वीजा, इस दिन होगी IND-PAK की भिड़ंत

IND vs PAK: टीम इंडिया को अगस्त से शुरू होने वाले एशिया कप में हिस्सा लेना है. इसकी शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से होगी जबकि फाइनल मुकाबला 17 सितंबर को खेला जाना है. इससे पहले एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK: पाकिस्तान टीम को भारत आने के लिए मिल गया वीजा, इस दिन होगी IND-PAK की भिड़ंत

SAFF Championship 2023: भारत और पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के बीच काफी तनातनी के बाद आखिरकार एशिया कप हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत खेलने पर सहमति बन गई है. दोनों बोर्ड ने इसको स्वीकार कर लिया है. इसके तहत 4 मुकाबले पाकिस्तान में जबकि बाकी बचे 9 मैच श्रीलंका में खेले जाएंगे. भारत अपने सभी मुकाबले श्रीलंका में ही खेलेगा. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. पाकिस्तान की एक टीम को भारत आने के लिए वीजा मिल गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग