India vs Pakistan: पाकिस्तान की टीम वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए भारत आएगी या नहीं इसको लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. इस टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 5 अक्टूबर से होगी.

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) के शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया है. टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 5 अक्टूबर से होगी. भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच 15 अक्टूबर को नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में मैच खेला जाना है. लेकिन पाकिस्तान की टीम (Pakistan Cricket Team) इस टूर्नामेंट के लिए भारत आएगी या नहीं इसको लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

