R Ashwin Retirement: ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज के बाद संन्यास ले लेते अश्विन, पत्नी से अकेले में कही उस बात का खुद खोल दिया राज
topStories1hindi1740699
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

R Ashwin Retirement: ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज के बाद संन्यास ले लेते अश्विन, पत्नी से अकेले में कही उस बात का खुद खोल दिया राज

R Ashwin : भारत के दिग्गज ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन अब अपने करियर के अंतिम पड़ाव पर नजर आ रहे हैं. उन्हें हाल में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में भी टीम से बाहर रखा गया. अब उन्होंने खेल जगत में तहलका मचा देने वाला राज खोल दिया है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

R Ashwin Retirement: ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज के बाद संन्यास ले लेते अश्विन, पत्नी से अकेले में कही उस बात का खुद खोल दिया राज

Ravichandran Ashwin Statement on Retirement : ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन (R Ashwin) की गिनती भारत के दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों में होती है. हालांकि ये अनुभवी क्रिकेटर अब अपने करियर के अंतिम पड़ाव पर नजर आ रहा है. अश्विन को हाल में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) के लिए भी टीम में नहीं चुना गया था. अब उन्होंने बड़ा राज खोला है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!