Indian Cricket: WTC फाइनल की टीम में नहीं मिला मौका तो ये खिलाड़ी पहुंचा विदेश! तस्वीर हुई वायरल
Indian Team: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final-2023) 7 जून से खेला जाना है. इस मुकाबले के लिए दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी कड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी विदेश में छुट्टियां मना रहा है.

World Test Championship Final, IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final-2023) लंदन में आगामी 7 जून से खेला जाएगा. केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर होने वाले इस मुकाबले के लिए दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी कड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी विदेश में छुट्टियां मना रहा है. ये खिलाड़ी हाल में आईपीएल-2023 में बल्ले से धमाल मचाता नजर आया था.

