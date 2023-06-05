Team India: WTC फाइनल में कप्तान रोहित के नाम होगा ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, इस मामले में बनेंगे नंबर-1 भारतीय!
topStories1hindi1725282
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: WTC फाइनल में कप्तान रोहित के नाम होगा ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, इस मामले में बनेंगे नंबर-1 भारतीय!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल मैच में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की भिड़ंत होनी है. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित अपने नाम के बड़ा रिकॉर्ड करने से मात्र दो कदम दूर हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: WTC फाइनल में कप्तान रोहित के नाम होगा ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, इस मामले में बनेंगे नंबर-1 भारतीय!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी ओवल पहुंच चुके हैं और इस बड़े मुकाबले की जमकर तैयारियां कर रहे हैं. इस मैच में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के पास अपने नाम एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड करने के शानदार मौका है. रोहित इस कीर्तिमान से मात्र दो कदम दूर हैं. अगर वह ये रिकॉर्ड नाम कर लेते हैं तो वह भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में पहले नंबर पर आ जाएंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’