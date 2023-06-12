Team India: रोहित की कमजोरी हो गई उजागर, भारत का नया टेस्ट कप्तान बनेगा ये भारतीय!
Rohit Sharma News: रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी की सबसे बड़ी कमी पर अब पूरी दुनिया के सामने उजागर हो चुकी है. भारत ने रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईसीसी की ट्रॉफी जीतने का मौका गंवा दिया है. भारत को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हराकर उसका खिताब जीतने का सपना तोड़ दिया है.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Team India New Captain: रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी की सबसे बड़ी कमी पर अब पूरी दुनिया के सामने उजागर हो चुकी है. भारत ने रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में लगातार दूसरी बार आईसीसी की ट्रॉफी जीतने का मौका गंवा दिया है. भारत को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हराकर उसका खिताब जीतने का सपना तोड़ दिया है. टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2022 के बाद अब टीम इंडिया ने 2023 वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की ट्रॉफी जीतने का मौका बर्बाद कर दिया है. बतौर कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का ICC ट्रॉफी नहीं जीतने का शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड टीम इंडिया ढो रही है.

