Team India: क्या इस साल वर्ल्ड कप जीतेगा भारत? रोहित ने अपने इस रिएक्शन से पूरी दुनिया को किया हैरान

Jun 12, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Rohit Sharma: ICC फाइनल में एक और नाकामी के बाद भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि उनकी टीम को अक्टूबर नवंबर में भारत में होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के लिए अलग तरीके से सोचकर रणनीति बनानी होगी. पिछले दस साल में आईसीसी टूर्नामेंटों में नॉकआउट चरण में पहुंचने के बावजूद खिताब नहीं जीत पाने का दुख भारतीय टीम को भी है. भारत ने आखिरी वर्ल्ड कप 12 साल पहले जीता था और इस बार भी भारत में हो रहे टूर्नामेंट में अपेक्षाओं का भारी दबाव रहेगा.

