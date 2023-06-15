Team India: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर इस खिलाड़ी की चमकेगी किस्मत, महीनों बाद मिलेगा टीम में मौका!
topStories1hindi1738367
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर इस खिलाड़ी की चमकेगी किस्मत, महीनों बाद मिलेगा टीम में मौका!

IND vs WI: WTC फाइनल मैच के बाद भारतीय टीम इस समय आराम फरमा रही है. आगामी 12 जुलाई से टीम इंडिया को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाना है. इस दौरे पर एक खिलाड़ी ऐसा है जिसकी महीनों बाद किस्मत चमक सकती है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर इस खिलाड़ी की चमकेगी किस्मत, महीनों बाद मिलेगा टीम में मौका!

India tour of West Indies: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्ट इंडीज दौरे पर रहेगी जहां टीम को टेस्ट, वनडे और टी20 मैच खेलने हैं. WTC फाइनल के बाद टीम इंडिया फिलहाल 1 महीने के रेस्ट पर है. इसके बाद टीम को लगातार मैच खेलने हैं. वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर टीम के एक खिलाड़ी की किस्मत चमक सकती है. इस खिलाड़ी को टीम में लगातार मौके नहीं दिए गए हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!