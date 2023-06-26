Watch: सरफराज खान की इस हरकत के चलते सेलेक्टर्स ने टीम में नहीं दी जगह! कैमरे में सब कुछ कैद
topStories1hindi1754646
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Watch: सरफराज खान की इस हरकत के चलते सेलेक्टर्स ने टीम में नहीं दी जगह! कैमरे में सब कुछ कैद

Sarfaraz Khan: 25 साल के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज सरफराज खान को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए चुनी गई टीम में मौका नहीं मिला है. इसी बीच उनका एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Watch: सरफराज खान की इस हरकत के चलते सेलेक्टर्स ने टीम में नहीं दी जगह! कैमरे में सब कुछ कैद

Sarfaraz Khan Viral Video: सरफराज खान को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए चुनी गई भारतीय टीम से बाहर किए जाने को फिटनेस और अनुशासनात्मक मुद्दों से जोड़ा गया है. सरफराज बीते तीन सीजनों से रणजी ट्रॉफी में लगातार अच्छा खेल दिखा रहे हैं लेकिन फिर भी उन्हें मौका नहीं मिल रहा. सरफराज ने बीते सीजन में दिल्ली के खिलाफ शतक बनाने के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम की ओर अंगुली दिखाते हुए आक्रामक तरीके से जश्न मनाया था. उनकी इस हरकत को अच्छा नहीं माना गया था. सरफराज के इस तरीके को उस समय स्टेडियम में मौजूद रहे चयनकर्ताओं में से एक पर कटाक्ष माना गया. इस घटना से जुड़ा वीडियो भी अब सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस