World Cup 2023: अहमदाबाद की पिच में भूत... इस PAK दिग्गज के बयान से क्रिकेट जगत में मचा बवाल!

Team India: भारत की मेजबानी में इस साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. पाकिस्तान के दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने अहमदाबाद की पिच को लेकर एक बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

IND vs PAK: एशिया कप खेलने को लेकर विवाद सुलझ गया है. इसकी मेजबानी पाकिस्तान ही करेगा लेकिन हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत यह टूर्नामेंट होगा. इसका मतलब चार मुकाबले पाकिस्तान में और बाकी 9 मुकाबले श्रीलंका में खेले जाएंगे. इस बीच आगामी वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर एक नया मसला खड़ा हो गया है. वर्ल्ड कप इस साल भारत में होना है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने एक बयान में कहा था कि वह अहमदाबाद में मैच नहीं खेलना चाहता है. इसको लेकर अब पूर्व पाक क्रिकेटर ने एक बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

