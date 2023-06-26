Shikhar Dhawan: शिखर धवन को फिर बनाया जाएगा टीम इंडिया का कप्तान! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट
Shikhar Dhawan: शिखर धवन को फिर बनाया जाएगा टीम इंडिया का कप्तान! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) की एक बार फिर टीम में वापसी हो सकती है. उन्हें टीम का कप्तान भी बनाया जा सकता है.

Shikhar Dhawan: शिखर धवन को फिर बनाया जाएगा टीम इंडिया का कप्तान! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

Shikhar Dhawan Asian Games 2023: 23 सितंबर से 8 अक्टूबर के बीच चीन में एशियन गेम्स (Asian Games 2023) खेले जाने हैं. इन खेलों में क्रिकेट को भी शामिल किया गया है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने एशियन गेम्स को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया है. बीसीसीआई  एशियन गेम्स में अपनी पुरुष और महिला दोनों ही टीमों को भेजेगी. आपको बता दें कि क्रिकेट इवेंट का आयोजन टी20 फॉर्मेट में कराया जाता है.

