Shubman Gill: इस अनजान से खिलाड़ी ने उखाड़ी शुभमन गिल की गिल्लियां, चीरती हुई निकल गई गेंद!
topStories1hindi1730106
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Shubman Gill: इस अनजान से खिलाड़ी ने उखाड़ी शुभमन गिल की गिल्लियां, चीरती हुई निकल गई गेंद!

Shubman Gill Wicket: लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाजों ने महज 30 रन के स्कोर तक भारत के दोनों ओपनर्स को पवेलियन भेज दिया. युवा ओपनर शुभमन गिल सस्ते में पवेलियन लौट गए. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shubman Gill: इस अनजान से खिलाड़ी ने उखाड़ी शुभमन गिल की गिल्लियां, चीरती हुई निकल गई गेंद!

Shubman Gill Bowled, WTC Final-2023: भारतीय टीम लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेल रही है. इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शुरुआती पारी दूसरे दिन 469 रन के स्कोर पर सिमटी. फिर भारत के लिए पारी का आगाज करने उतरे युवा ओपनर शुभमन गिल सस्ते में अपना विकेट गंवा बैठे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani