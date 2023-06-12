Shubman Gill: शुभमन गिल को अंपायर के खिलाफ ट्वीट करना पड़ा भारी, ICC ने सुनाई ये बड़ी सजा
Shubman Gill: शुभमन गिल को अंपायर के खिलाफ ट्वीट करना पड़ा भारी, ICC ने सुनाई ये बड़ी सजा

Shubman Gill: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के दौरान शुभमन गिल ने अंपायर के खिलाफ एक ट्वीट किया था. गिल के ट्वीट के खिलाफ आईसीसी ने बड़ा एक्शन लिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Shubman Gill: शुभमन गिल को अंपायर के खिलाफ ट्वीट करना पड़ा भारी, ICC ने सुनाई ये बड़ी सजा

Shubman Gill fined: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) में टीम इंडिया के ओपनर शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) दोनों ही पारियों में फ्लॉप रहे. मैच की दूसरी पारी के दौरान उनके विकेट पर काफी विवाद देखने को मिला था. शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) कैच आउट हुए थे, लेकिन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का मानना था की वह आउट नहीं थे. गिल ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए अंपायर के फैसले पर सवाल उठाए थे. उनके इस ट्वीट पर अब आईसीसी ने एक्शन लेते हुए सजा सुना दी है.

