WTC Final 2023: द्रविड़-रोहित पर बुरी तरह भड़का ये भारतीय दिग्गज, अपने बयान से मचाया तहलका!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबला लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने पहली पारी में अपने प्रदर्शन से टीम मैनेजमेंट के साथ-साथ फैंस को भी निराश किया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Former Cricketer Statement: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जारी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में भारत की हालत खस्ता है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए टीम इंडिया के गेंदबाजों की जमकर धुनाई की और 469 रनों का पहाड़ सा स्कोर बना दिया. इसके बाद भारतीय टॉप ऑर्डर बल्लेबाजों का बेहद ही खराब प्रदर्शन रहा. टॉप-4 में से कोई भी बल्लेबाज 20 रन से ज्यादा का स्कोर भी नहीं बना सका. इस बीच एक पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज ने एक बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

