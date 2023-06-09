WTC Final 2023: भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
topStories1hindi1731698
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final 2023: भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच WTC फाइनल की जंग जारी है तीन दिन का खेल खत्म हो चुका है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इस मैच में अभी भी अपनी पकड़ मजबूत की हुई है. टीम इंडिया के लिए मैच जीतना इतना आसान नहीं रहने वाला है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final 2023: भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!

WTC final, IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीतने की जंग जारी है. तीन दिन का खेल खत्म हो चुका है. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने इस मैच में अपनी मजबूत पकड़ बनाई हुई है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इस मैच में 296 रनों की बड़ी बढ़त भी बना ली है. इस बीच टीम इंडिया को लेकर एक पूर्व दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. उन्होंने टीम इंडिया को लेकर कहा है कि भारत ने एक बड़ी गलती कर दी है.        

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी