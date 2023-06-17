IPL: धोनी के IPL चैंपियन बनने के पीछे इस खिलाड़ी का हाथ! साथी खिलाड़ी का अचानक बड़ा खुलासा!
IPL 2023: आईपीएल 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने धोनी की कप्तानी में पांचवीं बार ट्रॉफी उठाई. CSK अब मुंबई इंडियंस के साथ सबसे ज्यादा आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली टीम बन गई है. इस बीच चेन्नई के ही खिलाड़ी ने एक बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 के फाइनल मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को हराकर पांचवीं बार खिताब अपने नाम किया. इस सीजन में धोनी फैंस का  एक अलग ही क्रेज देखने को मिला. ऐसी फैन फॉलोइंग शायद ही किसी क्रिकेटर के लिए कभी देखने मिली हो. अब अचानक CSK के ही एक स्टार खिलाड़ी ने बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने अकेले अपने दम पर टीम को कई मैच जिताए हैं.

