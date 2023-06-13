IPL में टूटा दिल तो दूसरे देश क्रिकेट खेलने पहुंच गया टीम इंडिया का ये धुरंधर, धोनी का है जिगरी दोस्त
IPL में टूटा दिल तो दूसरे देश क्रिकेट खेलने पहुंच गया टीम इंडिया का ये धुरंधर, धोनी का है जिगरी दोस्त

Team India Cricketer New Career: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के एक स्टार खिलाड़ी का आईपीएल करियर खत्म हो गया है, जिसके बाद अब इस खिलाड़ी ने विदेश का रुख किया है. भारत का ये स्टार क्रिकेटर पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का जिगरी दोस्त है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

IPL में टूटा दिल तो दूसरे देश क्रिकेट खेलने पहुंच गया टीम इंडिया का ये धुरंधर, धोनी का है जिगरी दोस्त

Team India: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के एक स्टार खिलाड़ी का आईपीएल करियर खत्म हो गया है, जिसके बाद अब इस खिलाड़ी ने विदेश का रुख किया है. भारत का ये स्टार क्रिकेटर पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का जिगरी दोस्त है. पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाजों में से एक सुरेश रैना का नाम लंका प्रीमियर लीग 2023 की खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी की सूची में शामिल है. खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी 14 जून को होगी.

