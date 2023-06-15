Team India: इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मौका नहीं देकर पछता रही टीम इंडिया, टेस्ट में भारत को बना देंगे महाशक्ति!
topStories1hindi1738806
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मौका नहीं देकर पछता रही टीम इंडिया, टेस्ट में भारत को बना देंगे महाशक्ति!

IND vs WI: ऐसे 3 खिलाड़ी हैं जिन्हें टेस्ट फॉर्मेट में मौका नहीं देकर टीम इंडिया पछता रही है. भारत को 12 जुलाई 2023 से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलनी है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जगह बनाने के लिए टीम इंडिया के अभियान की शुरुआत भी इसी सीरीज से शुरू होगी. इस सीरीज में इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मौका देकर टीम इंडिया अपनी किस्मत बदल सकती है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मौका नहीं देकर पछता रही टीम इंडिया, टेस्ट में भारत को बना देंगे महाशक्ति!

Team India Cricketers: टीम इंडिया को हाल ही में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में खराब टीम सेलेक्ट करने का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को बुरी तरह हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. भारत ने 10 साल बाद आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतने का मौका गंवा दिया है. ऐसे 3 खिलाड़ी हैं जिन्हें टेस्ट फॉर्मेट में मौका नहीं देकर टीम इंडिया पछता रही है. भारत को 12 जुलाई 2023 से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलनी है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जगह बनाने के लिए टीम इंडिया के अभियान की शुरुआत भी इसी सीरीज से शुरू होगी. इस सीरीज में इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मौका देकर टीम इंडिया अपनी किस्मत बदल सकती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023