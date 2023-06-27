Prithvi Shaw: महिला से छेड़छाड़ के मामले में पृथ्वी शॉ को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट, पुलिस ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
Team India News: टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे स्टार क्रिकेटर पृथ्वी शॉ को लेकर एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है. मुंबई पुलिस ने एक स्थानीय अदालत को बताया कि सोशल मीडिया ‘इन्फ्लुएंसर’ सपना गिल का यह आरोप ‘झूठा और निराधार’ है कि भारतीय क्रिकेटर पृथ्वी शॉ ने मुंबई के उपनगरीय अंधेरी इलाके में एक पब में उनके साथ छेड़छाड़ की थी. जांच अधिकारी (आईओ) सोमवार को मामले की सुनवाई कर रहे मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष पेश हुए और इस संबंध में रिपोर्ट सौंपी.

