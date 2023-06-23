IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए आज होगा भारतीय टीम का ऐलान! BCCI की तरफ से सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट
IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए आज होगा भारतीय टीम का ऐलान! BCCI की तरफ से सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Team India News: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया के ऐलान को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया की घोषणा आज की जा सकती है. बता दें कि भारत का वेस्टइंडीज दौरा 12 जुलाई से शुरू होगा. भारतीय टीम को वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. टेस्ट सीरीज का आगाज 12 जुलाई से होगा. तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज 27 जुलाई से शुरू होगी और 5 मैचों की टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज 3 अगस्त से खेली जाएगी.  

