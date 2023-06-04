WTC Final 2023 में इन धाकड़ खिलाड़ियों के बिना खेलेगी टीम इंडिया, कप्तान को खलेगी कमी!
WTC Final 2023 में इन धाकड़ खिलाड़ियों के बिना खेलेगी टीम इंडिया, कप्तान को खलेगी कमी!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को कई धाकड़ खिलाड़ियों की कमी खल सकती है. ये खिलाड़ी चोट के चलते इस फाइनल मैच का हिस्सा नहीं हैं.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

WTC Final 2023 में इन धाकड़ खिलाड़ियों के बिना खेलेगी टीम इंडिया, कप्तान को खलेगी कमी!

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 (WTC) का फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) मैच इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल में खेला जाना है. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (IND vs AUS) की टीमें इस महामुकाबले में आमने-सामने होंगी. पिछली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में भारतीय टीम को न्यूजीलैंड के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा था. ऐसे में इस बार टीम इंडिया कोई भी कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहेगी. लेकिन इस मैच में टीम इंडिया कई स्टार खिलाड़ियों के बिना मैदान पर उतरेगी.

