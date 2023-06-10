Team India: WTC फाइनल में अब इस Formula से मिलेगी टीम इंडिया को जीत, करना होगा ये आसान सा काम!
WTC Final 2023: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेला जा रहा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ इस मैच में भारतीय टीम को जीत के लिए 444 रन का मुश्किल लक्ष्य मिला है. अगर रोहित शर्मा एंड कंपनी को जीत दर्ज करनी है तो एक आसान सा काम करना होगा.

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) अब अंतिम पड़ाव पर पहुंच चुका है. लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेले जा रहे इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया को जीत के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 444 रन का लक्ष्य दिया. रोहित शर्मा के नेतृत्व में खेल रही टीम को अब मैच जीतने के लिए एक आसान काम करना होगा.

