BCCI ने ट्वीट कर अचानक किया बड़ा ऐलान, अब इस रंग की जर्सी में नजर आएगी टीम इंडिया
Team India: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल से पहले भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने टीम इंडिया की नई ट्रेनिंग किट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर दी है. हाल ही में एडिडास को टीम इंडिया का नया किट स्पॉन्सर बनाया गया था.

May 25, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Team India New Practice Kit: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) के लिए भारतीय टीम के कुछ खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड पहुंच गए हैं. भारतीय टीम लंदन में 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ये बड़ा मुकाबले खेलेगी. टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड में प्रैक्टिस भी शुरू कर दी है. इसी बीच भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने टीम इंडिया की नई ट्रेनिंग किट फैंस के बीच शेयर कर दी है. भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ी अब प्रैक्टिस के समय नई जर्सी में नजर आएंगे.

