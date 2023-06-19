Team India: खत्म होने जा रहा द्रविड़ का युग, भारत के अगले कोच बन सकते हैं ये 4 दबंग दिग्गज!
Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Team India Next Coach: राहुल द्रविड़ का कार्यकाल इस साल वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के बाद खत्म हो रहा है. राहुल द्रविड़ वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के हेड कोच का पद छोड़ सकते हैं. 2023 वर्ल्ड कप के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट में बड़ा बदलाव हो सकता है. भारत अगर इस साल 2023 वर्ल्ड कप नहीं जीत पाया तो कोच राहुल द्रविड़ और कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पर भी गाज गिर सकती है. बता दें कि राहुल द्रविड़ का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट इस साल नवंबर में 2023 वर्ल्ड कप के बाद खत्म हो रहा है. ऐसे में राहुल द्रविड़ की जगह टीम इंडिया के कोच बनने के 4 बड़े दावेदार हैं. 

