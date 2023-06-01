ICC Rankings: अब टीम इंडिया नहीं रहेगी नंबर-1! WTC फाइनल में रोहित शर्मा को रहना होगा सतर्क
ICC Test Rankings: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में 7 जून से आमने-सामने होंगे. ये मुकाबला लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को इस दौरान काफी सतर्क रहना होगा.

India vs Australia, ICC WTC Final 2023: लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर 7 जून से शुरू हो रहे वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया आमने-सामने होंगे. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के दूसरे सीजन के फाइनल के लिए दोनों टीमें लंदन पहुंच चुकी हैं. भारत फिलहाल टेस्ट रैंकिंग में 121 अंकों के साथ नंबर-1 टीम है जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया 116 अंकों के साथ उससे एक स्थान पीछे है.

