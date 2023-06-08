WTC Final: ये 3 खिलाड़ी बने अरबों भारतीयों के लिए विलेन, 2 दिन में ही हार की कगार पर खड़ी हो गई टीम इंडिया!
WTC Final: ये 3 खिलाड़ी बने अरबों भारतीयों के लिए विलेन, 2 दिन में ही हार की कगार पर खड़ी हो गई टीम इंडिया!

WTC Final: भारत का पलड़ा वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में कमजोर नजर आ रहा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाने के बाद भारत के 5 विकेट जल्दी झटक लिए. अभी रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली टीम पहली पारी के आधार पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया से 318 रन से पीछे है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

WTC Final: ये 3 खिलाड़ी बने अरबों भारतीयों के लिए विलेन, 2 दिन में ही हार की कगार पर खड़ी हो गई टीम इंडिया!

India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 2: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में भारतीय टीम पर जैसे शिकंजा कस दिया है. अपनी पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत के 5 विकेट जल्दी झटक लिए. अभी टीम इंडिया पहली पारी के आधार पर ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया से 318 रन से पिछड़ रही है.    

